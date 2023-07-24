Ukraine’s military intelligence behind drone attack on Moscow, source says

The drone attack on Moscow early on Monday was an operation by the main iIntelligence directorate of Ukraine’s defence ministry (GUR), a source told LIGA.net.

The source said one drone attacked the buildings of the Russian defence ministry in downtown Moscow, and another crashed near a facility involved in cyberwarfare.

The Russian capital city was reportedly attacked by UAVs, with photos and videos from the scene circulating online.

Russian media claimed that one of the drones allegedly went down in the area of 17 Komsomolsky Prospekt, which is 500 metres away from a Russian defence ministry building.

Last week, LIGA.net found out that explosions on the key bridge connecting the occupied Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia overnight on Monday were a Ukrainian special operation.

