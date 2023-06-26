Ukraine claims to have liberated another settlement, says forces ‘moving on’

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have liberated Rivnopil, a village in southeastern Ukraine, as the long-planned counteroffensive is slowly driving Russians out of their entrenched positions.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

In a succinct Telegram post, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar announced the liberation of the settlement, adding: "We are moving on."

Rivnopil is located on a ledge between the recently liberated Novodarivka and Makarivka, which futhers Kyiv’s advance towards Berdiansk and Mariupol.

Those cities are deemed crucial in cutting the routes Moscow is using to supply by land its troops in Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine.

Earlier, Ms Maliar assured the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive is going according to plan, and it is incorrect to draw any conclusions at the present stage.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.