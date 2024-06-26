NATO ambassadors officially approve Mark Rutte as Stoltenberg's successor

Mark Rutte (Photo: Twitter)

On June 26, NATO ambassadors selected Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the new Secretary General of NATO, according to a press release from the alliance.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will resign on October 1, 2024, and Rutte will assume the position.

"I warmly welcome NATO Allies' choice of Mark Rutte as my successor. Mark is a true transatlanticist, a strong leader and a consensus-builder. I wish him every success as we continue to strengthen NATO. I know I am leaving NATO in good hands," Stoltenberg wrote on X.

Stoltenberg has served as NATO's Secretary General since 2014. He was due to complete his term at the end of September 2023, but NATO members asked him to stay on for another year because there was no consensus on a candidate at the time.

Rutte is a friend of Ukraine and a critic of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Over the past year, he signed a security agreement with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, provided Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system and other military aid, and supported Ukraine internationally.

Read also: Biden's words about Ukraine joining NATO provoked Putin into war, says Trump