Biden's words about Ukraine joining NATO provoked Putin into war, says Trump

US presidential candidate Donald Trump accused Biden of allegedly provoking the war with his statements about Ukraine joining NATO

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President Joe Biden's rhetoric about Ukraine's possible accession to NATO allegedly provoked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said during a conversation on the All-In Podcast channel.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"For 20 years, I heard that if Ukraine goes into NATO, it's a real problem for Russia. I’ve heard that for a long time. And I think that's really why this war started. ... Biden was saying all of the wrong things. And one of the wrong things he was saying, 'No, Ukraine will go into NATO,'" Trump said.

The former US president believes that the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022 was allegedly triggered by Ukraine's aspiration to join the North Atlantic Alliance.

"When I listened to him speak I said, 'This guy is going to start a war," Trump added.

Trump reiterated that if he were the US president, the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine allegedly would not have started.

"But if you look at the rhetoric from Biden, he was saying the opposite of what in my opinion you had to say. The things he was saying, and he's still saying it, he's saying things that are so crazy," added the US presidential candidate.

Read also: Shahed launch site, three oil refineries attacked at night by Ukraine's SBU and Armed Forces drones