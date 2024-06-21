Shahed launch site, three oil refineries attacked at night by Ukraine's SBU and Armed Forces drones

According to a source of LIGA.net, the SBU and the Defense Forces hit three Russian refineries: Afipsky, Ilsky, and Krasnodar

SBU Illustrative image (Photo: SBU)

On June 21, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted two successful special operations: together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they struck the Shahed launch site and three oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, an informed interlocutor told LIGA.net.

The source said that initially, as part of joint implementation with the missile forces and the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the training ground of the 167th training center in Yeysk, from where the Russians launch Shahed drones, was struck.

A warehouse of Iranian drones is located there and their operators live in barracks – a series of explosions followed by detonation were recorded at the test site, he noted.

After that, SBU drones together with the forces of unmanned systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit three refineries: Afipsky, Ilsky, Krasnodar, the source says, adding that these are key factories in the southern district of Russia, which, in particular, produce fuel oil for ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

Damage to these refineries will greatly complicate the logistics of supplying fuel oil – making it more expensive and longer, as it will have to be delivered from other refineries.

On June 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the targets of the night attack by Ukrainian drones were four oil refineries in Russia: Ilsky, Afipsky, Krasnodar, and Astrakhan.

On June 20, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a warehouse of fuel and lubricants in Russia's Tambov Oblast, as well as the Enemskaya oil depot in the Republic of Adygea.

According to the military, there were at least five explosions near the oil depot, after which the fire started.

It is also confirmed that the fuel and lubricants of the enemy were damaged in Tambov Oblast. It is known about damage to at least one capacity with oil products.