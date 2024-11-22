NATO and Ukraine to meet over Russian Oreshnik missile strike on Dnipro – AFP

Representatives of Ukraine and the Alliance members states will discuss the use of the new missile by the Russians

Meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on January 10, 2024 (Photo: NATO)

Representatives from NATO and Ukraine will meet in Brussels on Tuesday, November 26, to address Russia’s use of the new medium-range Oreshnik missile in a strike on Dnipro, French news agency AFP reported, citing unnamed diplomats.

The meeting will be held at the ambassadorial level, officials confirmed.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the strike on Dnipro was a response to Ukraine’s use of ATACMS missiles against targets in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk oblasts on November 19 and 21. Putin described the Oreshnik missile test as "successful."

Ukraine’s Air Force initially reported that the missile was launched from Astrakhan OIblast and had characteristics similar to an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed these findings but noted that analyses were ongoing.

A Western official told ABC News that the weapon was likely not an ICBM.

Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council suggested the strike was an attempt by Putin to escalate the conflict, though they argued it failed to achieve its intended impact.