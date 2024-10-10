NATO chief says legal grounds exist for lifting restrictions on strikes against Russia

NATO Secretary General emphasized that there are currently no changes on the part of the Allies to lift the restrictions

Mark Rutte (Photo by nato.int)

There are all necessary legal grounds for Ukraine to receive permission to strike Russia with long-range weapons. However, the decision depends on specific NATO member countries, Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte stated on Thursday, October 10.

"Legally, it is possible because Ukraine is legally allowed to use its weapons to hit targets in Russia if these targets present a threat to Ukraine. But whether individual Allies do that is ultimately always up to each individual Ally," he said during a meeting with journalists.

However, he stressed that there are currently no changes on this issue – Allies still have not allowed their weapons to be used at long range for strikes against Russia. Nevertheless, he emphasized that there are legal grounds for NATO members to lift restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine.