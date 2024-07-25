NATO confident Russian drones flew into Romania "unintentionally", called it "irresponsible"

On July 25, Romania officially confirmed the fall of Russian drone fragments on its territory and expressed "condemnation"

NATO has no evidence that Russian drones intentionally flew into Romanian territory, but this indicates "irresponsible and potentially dangerous" actions, according to an unnamed NATO official, as quoted by Sky News.

"There is no indication of a deliberate attack on NATO territory," he said.

However, this official states that such an incident points to "irresponsible and potentially dangerous" cases of Russian drones invading Romanian airspace.

NATO has strengthened monitoring and surveillance measures, including air patrols, he said.

