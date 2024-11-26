NATO Parliamentary Assembly backs Ukraine's request for medium-range missile capabilities

The head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Cherniev named the Tomahawk among such missiles

NATO Parliamentary Assembly (Photo: EPA/VASSIL DONEV)

NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly has adopted a resolution, which among other things urges member states to provide Ukraine with medium-range missiles capable of strategic strikes.

The document also advocates strengthening sanctions against Russia and North Korea and supplying Ukraine with necessary self-defense resources:

→ NATO countries are called upon to bolster sanctions on Russia and North Korea.

→ Ukraine should receive all necessary tools for defense, including medium-range missiles.

Yehor Cherniev, head of the Verkhovna Rada's permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and MP from the Servant of the People party, clarified that these are missiles with a range of 1,000-5,500 km that can strike at the strategic depths of the Russian Federation. He cited the American Tomahawk missiles as an example.

"The Ukrainian delegation managed to convince our Western colleagues to support my proposal and include this item in the resolution of the next session of the Assembly. This decision is the first step that creates a legal basis and gives the governments of NATO member states the opportunity to make the appropriate decision," Cherniev wrote.

In addition, the resolution calls on NATO members to support Ukraine's efforts to achieve peace, as set out in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, to remain committed to the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," and to intensify efforts to help Ukraine become the 33rd member of the Alliance as soon as possible.

On October 29, The New York Times reported that Ukraine secretly requested Tomahawk missiles from Washington as part of its Victory Plan.

The following day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the media leak, noting the confidentiality of Ukraine’s requests.