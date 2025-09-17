NATO soldiers were also interested: Latvian spied on military facilities for Russia – intelligence service

A Latvian citizen passed to Moscow data on the location, layout and security systems of a number of military facilities in the country, the State Security Service reported

Illustrative photo: Latvian Ministry of Defense

At the end of the summer, Latvian law enforcement officers detained a local citizen who, according to investigators, spied on military facilities and transmitted data to the aggressor country of Russia. This was reported by the Latvian State Security Service, reports Delfi media.

"In the course of the investigation, information was received that a Latvian citizen had passed on to Russian intelligence data on the location, planning and security systems of a number of military facilities in the country," the statement about the suspect, who was detained on August 27, reads.

Law enforcement officials say that the man also provided Moscow with information about the construction of new military facilities, military training, and the presence of soldiers from other NATO countries at specific army locations.

The State Security Service notes that the detainee passed on other data to Russian intelligence that could be used against the security interests of both Latvia and other Baltic states.

The criminal proceedings were initiated against the defendant under the first part of the article on espionage – illegal collection and transmission of information to foreign intelligence on its behalf.

The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

A pre-trial restraint of detention has already been imposed on the man.

"The State Security Service carried out procedural actions at four sites in Riga and its environs related to the suspect. The service is currently conducting an in-depth study of the data storage devices and documents seized during the searches," the publication said.