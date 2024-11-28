NATO, Trump must ensure Ukraine’s leverage in future talks with Putin – Rutte

The NATO secretary general stated that "first of all, we have to make sure that Ukraine is in a strong position"

Donald Trump and Mark Rutte (Photo: EPA)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that ensuring Ukraine’s strong position is critical before any negotiations with Russia. Speaking to Fox News, Rutte addressed the host's question of whether NATO or U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would lead efforts to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

"First and foremost, we must ensure that Ukraine is in a strong position, and we must act collectively," Rutte said. He underscored the need for Ukraine to engage in talks from a position of strength to determine its future.

He also called on European NATO members to increase their defense spending and support for Ukraine, stating that "much remains to be done."

Rutte expressed confidence that with collective action, including efforts by Trump and other leaders, Putin could be convinced that continuing the war is not in his interest. "When we achieve this, I, President Trump, and others will be able to bring him to the table," Rutte concluded.