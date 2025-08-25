The Polish president's office accused the country's digital minister, who claimed there was a communication outage, of spreading disinformation

The Polish President's veto Karol Nawrocki the law on aid to Ukrainian refugees will not lead to the disconnection of Starlink internet in Ukraine, which is funded by the Polish side. This was stated by... stated / declared / said Zbigniew Bogucki, head of the Office of the President of Poland, on social media platform X.

Bohutskyi denied statement by the country's Minister of Digital Transformation Krzysztof Gawkowski about the risk of disconnecting Starlink terminals, because Poland allegedly will not be able to pay for the services due to Navrotski's veto.

"The veto does not disconnect Ukraine from Starlink internet, as the costs of this connection are financed based on the provisions of current legislation, and the draft submitted to the Sejm by the President of the Republic of Poland supports this state of affairs," Bohutskyi wrote.

He noted that the parliament would "effectively" process the presidential initiative in September, i.e., before the deadline expires. According to current Polish law, support for providing Starlink connectivity provided until September 30, 2025.

Navrotskyi also denied Havkovskyi's statement about the "end of support for storing Ukrainian administration data in a secure location."

Bohutsky accused the country's Minister of Digital Transformation, who called Navrotsky's veto a "gift to Putin," of manipulation and disinformation.

"To paraphrase your post, one could say: I cannot imagine a better gift for Putin than engaging in Russian disinformation to sow discord between Poles and Ukrainians," the head of the Polish President's Office said indignantly.