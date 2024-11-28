Near Pokrovsk, occupiers execute four Ukrainian POWs – photo
In the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast, Russian occupiers executed four Ukrainian servicemen who had been taken prisoner, the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) reported.
Ukrainian law enforcement has launched a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.
According to prosecutors, Russian forces attacked a Ukrainian position near Petrivka on November 22. During the assault, four Ukrainian soldiers were forced to surrender. Immediately after being captured, the occupiers opened fire on them with automatic weapons.
The OPG emphasized that the deliberate killing of POWs constitutes a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.
Investigative efforts are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crime and identify those responsible.