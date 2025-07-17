Nearly 20 countries conducted a joint operation against pro-Russian hackers who attacked Ukraine

A significant portion of the NoName057(16) network is out of service

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Nearly 20 countries, including Ukraine, participated in a joint international operation targeting the NoName057(16) network of pro-Russian cybercriminals. As a result, a significant portion of the infrastructure used by the hackers for cyberattacks was destroyed. This was reported by... reports Europol.

The special operation, codenamed "Eastwood," lasted from July 14 to 17.

Law enforcement and judicial authorities in 12 countries, including France, Germany, Poland, and the United States, simultaneously took action against participants and infrastructure of a pro-Russian cyber network.

Seven other countries, including Ukraine, have provided support to the countries participating in the special operation.

As a result of coordinated actions, more than a hundred servers of the cybercriminal network were taken out of operation.

In addition, two suspects involved in the activities of NoName057(16) have been arrested in France and Spain, and seven arrest warrants have been issued in Germany and Spain.

According to Europol, the actions of NoName057(16) were mainly directed against Ukraine, as well as countries that support it in the fight against Russian aggression.

NoName057(16) is a pro-Russian hacker group known for a series of cyberattacks targeting government websites, media outlets, and private companies in Ukraine, the United States, and several European countries.

The group operates as a loose network of digital activists whose goal is to draw attention to and spread the pro-Kremlin agenda in the Western sphere.

The NoName057(16) group became known in the spring of 2022 when it claimed responsibility for a series of DDoS attacks on Ukrainian media, includingLIGA.net.