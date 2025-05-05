Russian hackers who harassed Ukraine claim responsibility for cyberattack in Romania

Several government websites were attacked on the day of the presidential election

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on the official websites of Romanian government institutions on the day of voting in the first round of the presidential election on May 4. This was reported by Techrider.ro

The hackers stated on their Telegram channel that they managed to "send DDoS surprises" to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as to the website of the Ministry of Justice of Romania.

According to the Romanian National Cybersecurity Directorate, in addition to the websites of ministries, seven other websites of state institutions and presidential candidates were affected, including the official website of the candidate from the government coalition, Crin Antonescu.

On the morning of May 4, resources were unavailable to users.

NoName057(16) is a pro-Russian hacker group known for a series of cyberattacks targeting government websites, media outlets, and private companies in Ukraine, the United States, and several European countries.

The group operates as a loose network of digital activists whose goal is to attract attention and spread a pro-Kremlin agenda in the Western space.

NoName057(16) became known in the spring of 2022 when he claimed responsibility for a series of DDoS attacks on Ukrainian media, including LIGA.net.