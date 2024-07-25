Netherlands, Denmark to deliver batch of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by end of summer

12 tanks are already ready for shipment, two more are undergoing testing, the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands reported

Leopard 2 tank (Photo: Friedemann Vogel / EPA)

This summer, a batch of Leopard 2A4 tanks purchased by Denmark and the Netherlands will arrive in Ukraine, reported the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

According to the country's defense department, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 14 vehicles that have been repaired and tested in recent months.

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, said that these were used units, overhauled by the German company Rheinmetall.

The last two tanks are undergoing testing, and the first 12 are ready for shipment. All 14 tanks will be delivered simultaneously by the end of the summer.

"Ukraine urgently needs additional military support due to heavy fighting. These tanks can play an important role in protecting the Ukrainian army from Russian troops," Brekelmans said.

The defense chief added that the Netherlands will continue to provide support to the Ukrainian army together with allies and partners as long as necessary.

In late June and early July, Germany "almost imperceptibly" sent military aid to Ukraine, which included Leopard 1A5 tanks.

On July 15, the Spanish Ministry of Defense announced a new package of assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which included 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks and a large number of anti-tank missiles.