Netherlands says Ukraine may receive F-16s this summer, decision on strikes inside Russia up to Kyiv

The Dutch Defense Minister noted that if the targets are outside Ukraine, but they need to be hit for defense, they are legal

Kajsa Ollongren (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine may receive its first F-16 fighter jets this summer, and it will be up to the Ukrainian military to decide how to use them, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in an interview with Suspilne.

Ollongren clarified that Ukraine will first receive Danish aircraft, followed by Dutch jets.

When asked about any additional conditions or restrictions on the use of F-16s to target locations inside Russia, Ollongren said that the decision on how to use the aircraft is up to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"We provide other weapons as well and have always said: how they are used is up to Ukraine. You adhere to international humanitarian law. That is the only condition we impose," she said.

The minister stressed that if targets outside Ukraine need to be hit for defensive purposes, that is legitimate.

"I have always defended Ukraine's right to fight as it sees fit. Now I see more and more countries taking the same position," she added.



