On November 13, the Republicans in the Senate elected Senator John Thune from South Dakota as their new leader

John Thune (Photo: EPA / WILL OLIVER)

Senator John Thune, known for his pro-Ukraine stance, was elected Republican majority leader on Wednesday. Thune has repeatedly emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, according to his official website.

He praised the Ukrainian people for their resilience and military achievements, noting that despite Russia's significant advantage, Ukraine has managed to inflict serious losses on Russian forces and defend its positions.

In 2022, Thune highlighted the destruction caused by Russia in Ukrainian cities, particularly in Mariupol, where "civilians are suffering horrific consequences due to bombardment." He also stressed that although Ukraine shows unwavering resolve, it cannot maintain its defense without continuous support from the United States.

Thune has also called for strengthening sanctions against Russia and reducing the West's dependence on Russian energy, as the revenue from energy sales allows Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to finance the war.

He stressed that the U.S. must continue to provide military aid to Ukraine and find ways to strengthen Ukrainian defense, including improving air defense systems.

