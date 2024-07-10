New Zealand allocates $9.8 million in aid to Ukraine

Photo: Facebook

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced $9.8 million in aid for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, as reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko.

The ambassador explained that the aid will be distributed across several areas, namely:

→ $3.68 million for the military;→ $6.12 million for humanitarian aid.

He also stated that the military assistance includes $2.45 million for the Drone Coalition led by Great Britain and Latvia, and $1.23 million for Ukraine's military medical needs.

