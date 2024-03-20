Netherlands to provide Ukraine with $350 million for F-16 ammunition and modern drones

The Netherlands will continue to assist in training Ukrainian pilots, according to the Ministry of Defense

F-16 (Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands)

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid worth $350 million, which will include missiles for fighter jets and modern drones, as was announced by the country's Ministry of Defense.

As stated in the department, the Netherlands will allocate over $150 million for the purchase of air-to-ground missiles for the F-16 fighters, which Ukraine will receive shortly.

In addition, as promised earlier, the country will once again send F-16 fighters to Romania, which will be used in a training center. This includes not only aircraft but also spare parts and ammunition for them.

Furthermore, the Netherlands is contributing over $200 million to the purchase of drones. Specifically, this refers to ISR (Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance) reconnaissance drones.

"These drones are already in use and have proven themselves on the battlefield," said Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

As reported by Reuters, Ollongren during her visit to Kyiv today spoke about the timeline for the transfer of F-16s from the Netherlands to Ukraine. The fighter jets will be transferred to Ukraine in the second half of 2024. Danish aircraft will arrive first, followed by the Dutch ones.

