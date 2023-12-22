Netherlands preparing to transfer first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision on the handover of 18 F-16 fighters after a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Photo: Twitter)

The Netherlands is preparing the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on X (Twitter).

"I spoke with Prime Minister Mark Rutte to thank the Dutch government for its decision to start preparing the initial 18 F-16 jets for their delivery to Ukraine," he wrote.

The head of state also thanked the Netherlands for actively supporting the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with long-term EU aid of 50 billion euros as soon as possible.

In addition, Zelenskyy discussed with Rutte the developments at the front, the situation in the Black Sea and Ukraine's current military needs, including artillery, drones and air defense equipment.

"We agreed to continue our joint work on security guarantees following the G7 Vilnius Declaration. We also discussed the next Peace Formula meeting and efforts to further consolidate international support for the Ukrainian vision of a just peace," the president said.

The Dutch official, in turn, added that the supply of F-16s is one of the most important elements of agreements on military support for Ukraine.

He noted that in addition to the export permit, a number of other criteria, including personnel and infrastructure requirements, must also be met in order for the supply to take place.

"This decision confirms the Netherlands’ undiminished commitment to providing Ukraine with the support it needs to respond to the ongoing Russian aggression," Rutte concluded.

On November 10, the Air Force reported that Ukrainian pilots have already begun to undergo practical training on F-16 fighters in the air.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that combat aircraft will not change the course of the war as Ukraine first of all needs ammunition, in particular, long-range systems.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat disagrees. He argued that they "will change the course of the war and change it very seriously." He emphasized that F-16 "certain modifications" will be able to strike ground, surface and air targets.