Netherlands to supply 4 stealth radars for Ukraine's air defense

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands will purchase four VERA-EG radar systems for Ukraine, reported the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The message states that the Netherlands will purchase VERA-EG systems worth 150 million euros, thereby contributing to Ukraine's comprehensive air defense.

Also, during the meeting in the "Ramstein" format, the Netherlands should announce that they are allocating 40 million euros for the purchase of air defense equipment within the framework of a multilateral partnership. The equipment will be delivered to Ukraine in the near future.

REFERENCE. ERA, the company that makes VERA, claims that these systems "see without being seen." The system is designed for detection, localization, tracking and identification of air, ground and sea targets, as well as exclusive analysis of pulsed and continuous signals. The system emits zero electromagnetic energy, which makes it "invisible". The target detection range is 400 km with an accuracy of up to 20 m, the number of simultaneous escort targets is up to 200, the information update time is from 1 to 5 seconds. The radar can work in any weather conditions.

