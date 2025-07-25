No children from Russia in Ukraine, as the Kremlin claims – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied that there are Russian children in Ukraine, as the occupiers previously claimed. He said this at a meeting with journalists on July 24.
"I think we need to deal with this. We don't have their children. This is some kind of new track. In principle, I am not surprised," Zelensky said .
According to him, when Ukraine declared the illegitimacy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, , the Kremlin adopted the story of Zelensky's alleged illegitimacy. When Ukraine began to publicly state that Russia does not take the bodies of the dead, the Russians also began to publicly offer exchanges.
"Although before that, on the battlefield, it was happening non-media, calmly, quietly, no one was putting such media pressure as they did. And now, you see, they realized that they had handed over the "Russians" to us, and then they realized that this pressure was already working against them," the president emphasized .
- After the third round of talks in Istanbul on July 23, the head of Russia's negotiating team, Vladimir Medinsky, said that 30 residents of Kursk region who were displaced during the fighting were allegedly in Ukraine. And Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Russia had handed over a list of 20 allegedly Russian children to Ukraine in Istanbul, demanding their return.
- On July 24, The Times reported that Russia sends children abducted from Ukraine to the front to fight against their own country when they turn 18.
