"No Kings." Americans Protest Against Trump on His Birthday – Photos

The largest coordinated protests since the beginning of the second administration of the current US president

Protest in Washington (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

On Donald Trump's birthday and National Flag Day, which is marked by a military parade in Washington, more than 2,000 protests against the US president are planned across the United States, Politico reports.

More than 2,000 protests are planned in cities and towns across the United States, involving millions of Americans and expected to surpass the presidential parade in scale, the publication notes.

The demonstrations, organized by a wide range of progressive organizations, have been dubbed "No Kings" and are intended to demonstrate Americans' resistance to the Trump administration.

The media is calling this the largest coordinated protests since the beginning of Trump's second administration.

The EPA publishes photos from the protest in Washington:

Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA

Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA

Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA

Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA

Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA

Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA

Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA

Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA

Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA

Read also There will be a civil war in the US. But not tomorrow

Trump's military parade and nationwide counter-protest come at a time of heightened political tension across the country.

Since June 6, large-scale protests and clashes with law enforcement have been ongoing in the second most populous city in the United States, Los Angeles, over brutal raids and deportations of illegal immigrants who have been living in the country for years. Trump deployed the National Guard to the city, and the governor of California and the mayor of Los Angeles spoke out against him (more on the situation here).

On June 14, a former speaker of the state House of Representatives, a Democratic leader in the state legislature, and her husband were killed in Minnesota. The governor said the crime was politically motivated. A state senator and his wife were also wounded.