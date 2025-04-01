No Russian strike drones spotted over Ukraine overnight, but other attacks reported – photos

At the same time, the enemy struck with artillery and aviation in six oblasts of Ukraine

Consequences of the Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast (Photo: Oleg Synegubov)

Overnight into Tuesday, Russia did not attack Ukraine with strike drones, as reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

"There were no strike UAVs. We'll keep watching. Currently, it means nothing," he wrote.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, over the past day, the enemy has launched two missile and 99 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, deployed three missiles and dropped 169 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it carried out more than 5,200 attacks, 124 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,223 kamikaze drones for strikes.

The Russian Federation carried out airstrikes on Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Six people were injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian aggression. According to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Proskudin, four high-rise buildings and 11 private houses were damaged as a result of Russian shelling and airstrikes. The aggressor also damaged a gas pipeline and private cars.

In Donetsk Oblast, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin, one person was killed and one was injured.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of an air strike on the frontline village of Malokaterynivka.

In Sumy Oblast, according to regional governor Volodymyr Artyukh, one person was injured as a result of Russian shelling.

In Kharkiv Oblast, according to regional governor Oleg Synegubov, as a result of KAB strikes and shelling of Kupyansk, four people were injured, private houses and police cars were destroyed and damaged.

Also, as reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, the Russian Federation attacked Nikopol.

"The enemy attacked Nikopol in the evening and in the morning. They hit the city with artillery and drones," he wrote.

According to the regional governor, infrastructure, an administrative building, and three private homes were damaged. There were no casualties.

Nikopol (Photo: Serhiy Lysak)

Zaporizhia (Photo: Ivan Fedorov)