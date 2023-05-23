Eight drones taken down in Ukraine overnight, Air Force says

Six Iranian-made kamikaze drones and two reconnaissance drones launched by Russia were destroyed over Ukraine overnight on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Air defence took down six enemy Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and two Merlin-BP reconnaissance UAVs.

All the drones launched by Russia were destroyed in the latest attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported Tuesday.

Russia has resumed massive air attacks, including with air-launched ballistic missiles, in recent weeks as Ukraine gears up for a planned counteroffensive.

On Monday, Russian forces targeted the Dnipro region in eastern Ukraine, leading to several wounded and a number of buildings destroyed.

