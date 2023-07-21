Russia attacks Odesa for fourth day in row, targets grain facilities

supplemented

Russia launched several Kalibr missiles on the Odesa region for the fourth consecutive day since it pulled off from the Black Sea grain initiative.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

Speaking on national television, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the Southern Operational Command, said that the recent attack was aimed at an agricultural enterprise "to destroy grain stocks".

"The enemy attacked the hangars where it is stored and where agricultural machinery was stored with Kalibr missiles," she said, adding the Kalibr missiles were fired at night in a complex trajectory, flying at low altitude.

The attack was a two-wave one, Ms Humeniuk explained. First, two Kalibrs hit the grain facilities and then, when a rescue operation was underway and the fire was being extinguished, another missile attack was launched.

"The same tactics were used. Fortunately, the rescuers managed to take cover, but a lot of agricultural and rescue equipment was damaged," she added.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration, later said that the Russian attack had left 100 tonnes of peas and 20 tonnes of barley destoyed, as well as two people wounded.

Over the past four days, Russia has been massively shelling Odesa and other Ukrainian cities, following Moscow’s pulling out of the grain deal.

During the last attack overnight on Thursday, Russian forces launched 38 missiles and kamikaze drones on the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Also read: Ukraine adjusts grain export route from Odesa after Russia suspends participation in deal

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.