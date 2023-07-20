Russia fires dozens of missiles, drones on Mykolaiv, Odesa

Russian forces carried out another large attack on the cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight on Thursday, having launched 38 missiles and kamikaze drones, the Air Force Command said in a statement.

The military says the Russians targeted ports, marinas, residential buildings, and retail chains, firing 19 cruise missiles and the same number of attack drones.

Russia launched seven Oniks hypersonic missiles and five Iskander-K ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea, and four X-22 missiles were launched by Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from the Black Sea.

Three Kalibr cruise missiles were also fired from a submarine.

In addition, 19 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were launched from Crimea and the Kursk region in Russia.

Air defence forces shot down two Kalibr missiles, three Iskander missiles, and 13 drones.

It is the second large attack on southern Ukraine since Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain initiative.

Kyiv says Russia’s attacks target port infrastructure and grain elevators, exacerbating the global food crisis.

