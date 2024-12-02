North Korea supplied Russia with 3.5M shells in 2024, says Zelenskyy

Russia expects several million more shells from North Korea in 2025, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

This year, North Korea has provided Russia with millions of artillery shells, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with Kyodo News.

According to him, around 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.

"We have information about casualties and injuries among North Korean troops, but I don't have exact numbers yet. I don't want to lie; there must be evidence," Zelenskyy said.

He clarified that there is concrete evidence of the 12,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia. Additionally, he noted that there is proof of North Korea supplying weapons to Russia, including multiple rocket launch systems, missiles, and "millions of artillery shells."

"When we see figures indicating that 3.5 million artillery shells have been transferred from North Korea to Russia this year for the war against us, and when we see that they [the Russians] are counting on several million more in 2025, we understand this from the documents," the president said.