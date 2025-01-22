North Korea to send reinforcements to Kursk region within two months – NYT

North Korea has sent approximately 11,000 soldiers to Russia, some of whom have already been killed or wounded

North Korean soldiers (Photo: KCNA)

North Korea has dispatched roughly 11,000 soldiers to aid Russia, with a new contingent expected to arrive in the Kursk region within several months, The New York Times reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official familiar with the matter.

North Korean personnel deployed to Russia to join Russian forces in the Kursk region are operating as a separate fighting force, distinct in language, training, and military culture, Ukrainian soldiers and U.S. officials told journalists.

DPRK troops are primarily special operations forces trained for surgical strike missions, but Russian commanders have largely utilized them as infantry, the report noted.

In autumn 2024, North Korea deployed approximately 11,000 soldiers to assist Russian forces in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops retain control of certain territories.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials stated that since the first combat clashes in early December, roughly one-third of North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said DPRK casualties continue to rise, estimating that nearly half of those deployed have been wounded or killed. However, he warned that the troops remain "highly motivated, well-trained," and "brave."

A senior U.S. defense official said reinforcements are expected "within the next two months."

LIGA.net contacted Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (DIU) for comment but had not received a response by the time of publication.