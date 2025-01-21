Ukraine's Special Operations Forces released footage showing the elimination of Russian and North Korean military personnel in Kursk Oblast, as well as the collection of genetic material from the latter. The video contains censored images of bodies (18+).

The combat operation was carried out by defenders from the 73rd Naval Center of Special Operations.

"After precise strikes on enemy groups, our operators conducted area clearance. During special operations, they gathered intelligence on the numbers, armaments, and personal data of the eliminated enemy personnel," the Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported.

The collection of personal data specifically targets North Korean soldiers, whom Russia is using as cannon fodder for assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Following the destruction of invader groups, SSO fighters secure materials to identify North Korean soldiers, add them to relevant databases, and support future investigations.

The video shows defenders using cotton swabs to collect saliva from the bodies of North Korean troops, cutting a strand of hair from one soldier, and retrieving dog tags and military documents from the corpses of North Korean servicemen.