Currently, the key threat to the Ukrainian Defense Forces from the DPRK is not posed by the Korean infantry

Photo: KCTV

North Korean artillery systems, particularly the M-1989 Koksan, pose a significant threat to Ukraine, more so than North Korean infantry, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in an interview with LIGA.net.

"We are talking about the M-1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery systems, which the Russians use in various parts of the frontline, as well as in peaceful frontline settlements," the intelligence officer noted. "But we can say that the artillery is being brought for use not by Koreans, but by Russians. Koreans are needed as fodder".

Reference The M-1978 Koksan is considered the longest-range tube artillery system of the Korean People's Army, with a firing range of 40 km with standard high-explosive fragmentation shells and up to 60 km with active-reactive shells. Reports of North Korean M-1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery units in Russia surfaced in the fall of 2024, but these units were not observed in combat until December. The M-1978 Koksan is considered the longest-range tube artillery system of the Korean People's Army, with a firing range of 40 km with standard high-explosive fragmentation shells and up to 60 km with active-reactive shells. Reports of North Korean M-1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery units in Russia surfaced in the fall of 2024, but these units were not observed in combat until December.

North Korean soldiers, often disoriented and unfamiliar with the terrain and language, are deployed in small groups of 20-30 soldiers. These groups are concentrated in one location and launch desperate attacks upon command, often leading to significant casualties due to their lack of situational awareness.

Losses from engagements with Ukrainian forces and "friendly fire" from Russian soldiers have resulted in hundreds of North Korean casualties, including killed, wounded, and missing in action. These groups are often reinforced with personnel from the 94th Separate Brigade of the DPRK Army.

When asked if there are any North Korean prisoners of war, the intelligence source responded, "In process."

North Korea has increased its supply of ammunition to Russia and is actively ramping up weapons production within its borders in exchange for financing and oil from Moscow.

On December 16, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that North Korean military personnel had engaged in combat for the first time in Kursk Oblast, suffering losses while fighting alongside Russian forces.

On December 17, it was reported that Special Operations Forces eliminated 50 North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast.

On December 19, South Korea provided data on North Korean casualties in Kursk Oblast, reporting at least 100 soldiers killed and approximately 1,000 wounded.