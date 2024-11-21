North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian paratroopers – South Korean intelligence

There are already casualties among the North Koreans. Regarding the information about the DPRK military prisoners, the intelligence continues to clarify the data

North Korean troops (Photo: EPA)

North Korean soldiers have been integrated into Russian Airborne and Marine units and are actively participating in combat operations, news outlet Dong-A Ilbo reported, citing South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS).

These troops are undergoing tactical training in Russia's Kursk Oblast, including counter-drone exercises, while some have already suffered casualties.

The intelligence agency also reported North Korea’s shipment of additional military equipment to Russia, including 170mm self-propelled artillery systems and 240mm multiple rocket launchers.

South Korean lawmakers Lee Sung-kwon and Park Sun-won revealed that North Korean forces were deployed to Kursk Oblast in late October. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed initial clashes between Ukrainian forces and North Korean soldiers on November 5, describing them as "small-scale engagements."

NIS is still confirming the information about the North Korean prisoners of war.

On November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the first North Korean casualties in battles in Kursk Oblast.

On November 16, the FT reported, citing Ukrainian intelligence, that North Korea had transferred at least 50 artillery pieces and 20 multiple launch rocket systems to Russia.

On November 17, Bloomberg wrote that the DPRK could send up to 100,000 troops in total to help Russia in its war against Ukraine if the alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow continues to deepen.