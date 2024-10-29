North Korean top generals may have also arrived in Russia's war zone along with troops – Yonhap

Key employees of the Russian FSB, having visited Pyongyang on October 23-24, participated in the deployment of North Korean troops

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un with the military (Photo: EPA/KCNA)

Several high-ranking North Korean military officials, including top generals, may have been deployed to the front lines of Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing informed sources within the country's intelligence community.

The report states that members of the South Korean parliament received this information during a closed-door meeting of the intelligence committee from local spies.

According to the source, important members of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) were involved in the deployment of North Korean troops, having visited Pyongyang on October 23-24.

Additionally, intelligence sources highlighted that North Korean soldiers in Russia are facing difficulties in training due to language barriers. As a result, they are being separately taught approximately 100 military terms to facilitate their adaptation.

On October 26, The New York Times reported that Pyongyang plans to send 5,000 soldiers from elite units to Russia by the end of October.

On October 28, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the presence of North Korean troops on Russian territory.

That same day, The Wall Street Journal reported that the North Korean soldiers sent to Russia are mostly undernourished teenagers under the age of 20 who have faced food shortages in North Korea.