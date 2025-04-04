Norwegian government approves $8 billion aid increase for Ukraine in 2025

Jens Stoltenberg (Photo by Nils Meilvang/EPA)

Norway has approved an increase in aid to Ukraine for the current year, NRK reported, citing Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg and Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik.

The aid increase was processed and approved by the government on April 4.

Stoltenberg said a support package of 50 billion Norwegian kroner ($4.67 billion) was approved in addition to the previous 35 billion kroner ($3.27 billion).

The total aid to Ukraine in 2025 will amount to 85 billion Norwegian kroner, equivalent to $7.94 billion.

"We are tripling military support," Stoltenberg said, adding that the funds will be spent abroad and therefore will not contribute to pressure on the Norwegian economy.

On February 24, 2025, Norway announced a €300 million investment in Ukraine's industry, particularly in drone production.

On March 6, the Norwegian prime minister backed increased aid to Ukraine and higher defense spending.