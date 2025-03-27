Not all nations in ‘coalition of the willing’ ready to send troops to Ukraine

Countries' desires and capabilities may depend on political traditions, sensitivities, and constitutions, journalists write

European soldiers (Photo: depositphotos.com)

Not all nations in the "coalition of the willing" are able or eager to deploy troops to Ukraine, an unnamed French official told The New York Times.

"There are different political traditions, because constitutions are different, because political sensitivities can vary," the official said.

Still, each coalition member has a role in building reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, the official told reporters.

A senior French government official, also unnamed, added that European efforts to support Ukraine "are being done transparently and in perfect harmony with our American partners, who are interested in this approach and have told us that it’s a good one."

On March 27, Paris will host a meeting of the coalition countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said participants will discuss strategies for post-war security guarantees, preventing future Russian aggression, military infrastructure issues, and support for Ukraine’s army.

On February 20, reports indicated European nations were drafting a plan for a 30,000-strong peacekeeping mission in Ukraine to ensure security if a ceasefire is reached.

This plan would not involve U.S. troops but would rely on American air and intelligence support.

On March 16, The Sunday Times reported the West was planning to deploy 10,000 peacekeepers to Ukraine.

On March 20, The Telegraph wrote that French President Emmanuel Macron was considering sending peacekeepers under U.N. auspices.

However, on March 26, Reuters reported that Europe is stepping back from troop deployments in favor of other security guarantees.