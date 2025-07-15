NYT: Almost all of the weapons Europe will buy from the US for Ukraine are already available for shipment

Ukraine will receive weapons as part of a new agreement between the US and NATO, announced by Donald Trump the day before

Patriot (Illustrative photo: Titchie B. Tongo/EPA)

Almost all of the weapons that are to be transferred to NATO for further delivery to Ukraine under the new US-NATO agreement are ready to be shipped. This was reported by the newspaper The New York Times, citing unnamed U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter.

The article says that Patriot air defense systems, missiles and ammunition are among the US weapons that NATO allies will buy to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks.

U.S. officials said that almost all of the weapons are already available for delivery to Ukraine, either coming from stockpiles or freshly manufactured.

Journalists noted that U.S. President Donald Trump portrayed the new deal as beneficial to Washington despite providing few details on how it would be implemented.

"We have made a very important deal. You have very rich countries that buy the best equipment in the world, and we have the best equipment in the world. We produce equipment that is second to none," the American president said the day before.

On July 14, Trump said that NATO and the United States had signed an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine at European expense. The US president clarified that the US would not pay for these weapons, but would only produce them.

He said that Ukraine could receive up to 17 Patriot systems as part of the agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine through NATO.