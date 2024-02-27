Shelling in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine: Two police officers killed, six injured

Photo: National Police in the Sumy Oblast

Today, on February 27, Russians launched an artillery strike on the Khotinska community, resulting in two law enforcement officers being killed, as reported on the Telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The Russians shelled the village that had already been targeted earlier in the day. In the aftermath of the attack, two police officers lost their lives, and four others received injuries, according to the Regional Military Administration.

Photo: National Police of Sumy region

The press service of the National Police in the Sumy Oblast stated that the enemy struck when a group of investigators was examining the incident site, documenting the consequences of the shelling that occurred the previous day in the village of Khotin. The law enforcement agency also said that the fatal injuries were received by police lieutenant colonels Oksana Novik and Oleh Yurko.

Photo: National Police

The National Police provided further details on the number of casualties. Six police officers were injured, and all of them have been hospitalized.

