Ukraine's forces have successfully thwarted assault groups of occupiers on outskirts of Orlivka

Avdiivka (Photo: The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade)

Russian occupiers' assault groups were blocked on the northeast outskirts of the settlement of Orlivka in the Avdiivka direction, as reported to LIGA.net by the Tavria operational-strategic group.

As of the morning of February 27, the defense line has been stabilized in the areas of Tonenke, Orlivka, and Berdychi.

Russian assault groups were blocked on the northeast outskirts of the village of Orlivka. Combat operations are ongoing in conditions of intense artillery fire, mortar shelling, and strikes from FPV drones by the Russians, the press service said.

Map: Deepstate

"The enemy also conducted assault actions towards the village of Berdychi yesterday evening (with forces of up to two motorized infantry platoons), but was repelled from the outskirts of the village by the strikes of Ukrainian forces," the statement said.

During this time 11 Russian occupiers were captured. Most of them were in the direction of Avdiivka.

Earlier, the deputy commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Maxym Zhorin, reported that the main direction in which the Russians are currently advancing is the line of villages Berdychi-Orlivka, with very active fighting in the area of Krasnohorivka.

