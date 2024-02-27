Ukraine shot down second Russian Su-34 in a day. ZSU: Should stop "aviation meat assaults" – photo

The Commander of the Air Forces stated that the fighter was shot down in the Eastern direction

Russian Su-34 (Photo: EPA)

Ukrainian military shot down the second Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber of the day in the Eastern direction, as reported by the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Around 14:00 we worked on another Su-34. The direction is the same! The goal is unchanged!," said Oleshchuk.

The commander stated that with such losses of combat and special aviation, "the Russians should think, at least for some time to stop "aviation meat assaults".

UPDATED AT 16:12. Oleshchuk also published a photo of the burning fighter.

"The photo is not an exclamation mark or a question mark, this is a burning Russian Su-34. So that no one doubts!" he wrote.

Burning Su-34 (Photo: Mykola Oleschuk)

This morning Oleshchuk reported that the Ukrainian military shot down another Russian fighter Su-34 in the Eastern direction. Russia produces Su-34, but not many. The loss of each aircraft for it is severe.

On February 20, commenting on the destruction of Russian aircraft, the spokesman of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat stated that the shooting down of Russian aircraft led to a significant decrease in enemy aviation activity because the enemy understands that "they can be reached".

