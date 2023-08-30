Ukraine's F-16 training program in US to expand beyond solely fighter jet pilots — Forbes

Not only Ukrainian fighter pilots, but also pilots of other types of aircraft will be trained in F-16 operation at an air base in the United States, Forbes writes.

As noted, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder announced that "several" Ukrainian pilots and "dozens" of maintenance specialists will undergo training at the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing, starting from September.

According to a US Air Force representative, pilots with no flight experience can learn to fly the F-16 in about eight months.

Ukrainian pilots who have experience flying other fighter jets will be able to learn to fly the F-16 in about five months as part of the transition qualification course of the Air Force.

These training time frames suggest that Ukrainian F-16 pilots could be ready to fly by the end of February or March 2024.

Some F-16 trainee pilots do not necessarily have to be qualified fighter pilots, but can retrain after flying other types of aircraft in the Air Force of Ukraine – for example, attack aircraft.

This will allow the necessary number of pilots to remain in Ukraine so as not to weaken its air defense system, while other pilots undergo training.

The Air National Guard's 162nd Wing, based near Tucson International Airport (at Morris Air National Guard Base), reportedly has four squadrons with approximately 70-80 F-16s and extensive experience training foreign pilots.

Read also: How the F-16 multi-role fighter jet could boost Ukrainian defense options

On August 20, 2023, Denmark announced that it would hand over 19 aircraft to Ukraine, and the Netherlands – an unknown number (the country has 42 aircraft; how many of them will be given to the Armed Forces is not stated).

Ukraine should use the F-16 only on its territory – not on the territory of Russia. Such conditions were announced by the Minister of Defense of Denmark. The Armed Forces accept these conditions, according to Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.

On August 24, Norway became the third country from whom Ukraine will receive F-16. The Prime Minister of Norway did not announce the number, but the mass media write that it could be from 5 to 10 planes.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.