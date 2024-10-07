Oil depot on fire in Feodosia after drone attack on occupied Crimea – video

The oil depot that is on fire is JSC Marine Oil Terminal. It has already been attacked by drones, Russian propagandists write

Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Russian military propagandists reported that drones attacked temporarily occupied Crimea in the early hours of Monday, with videos showing a large fire at an oil depot.

According to the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind, several powerful explosions were heard around 4:30 a.m. in Feodosia.

The burning oil depot is reportedly the JSC Marine Oil Terminal. Russian propagandists claim that this facility has been targeted by drones before.

The Feodosia Oil Transshipment Terminal is the largest facility of its kind in Crimea, involved in the transshipment of oil products, according to Krym.Realii. There are only two such terminals on the peninsula, with the other located in Sevastopol. The oil depot has reportedly been attacked by drones in November and December 2023, as well as in March 2024, according to Russian reports.

In the early hours of October 4, an oil depot in Voronezh Oblast, Russia, also caught fire. According to the governor, a drone was allegedly shot down and fell onto an empty fuel tank, causing it to ignite.