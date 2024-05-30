Russians show affected Kerch ferry after ATACMS strike – photo

Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a successful nighttime missile attack on two boats in the temporarily occupied Crimea

ATACMS missile launch (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

The Russians are spreading photos on social networks, allegedly showing the consequences of a night attack by the Ukrainian military with ATACMS missiles on one of the ferries in the temporarily occupied Kerch.

They claim that the photos show the damaged ferry Avangard. The first photo shows the place of impact, the other two show the damage and roll of the ship (or its deck).

It is currently not possible to establish the authenticity of the photo.

In the evening of May 30, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian forces successfully hit the ferry crossing in occupied Kerch with the help of ATACMS missiles.

The military noted that two ferries were significantly damaged – the vessels were carrying out rail and road transportation.

At the same time, one of them ran aground and blocked the functioning of the entire Kerch crossing, the department said.

In the early hours of May 30, Defense Intelligence officers destroyed two Russian KS-701 Tunets boats in Crimea using Magura V5 marine drones. Military intelligence stated that two vessels were beyond repair after being hit, and later clarified that four boats were hit and two of them were destroyed.

The spokesman of the Navy said that earlier there were up to 14 Russian boats and ships in the Kerch Strait, and now there are zero. Because of this the Russians are using barrages and barges near the Crimean Bridge.

According to the Ukrainian military, due to the lack of ships and boats in the Kerch Strait, the Russian administration also began to actively strengthen the air component with various planes and helicopters.