Russia's Air Force still strong with 100 Su-35 jets, 7 A-50U radar aircraft, Ukraine's intel says

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense noted that several Russian A-50Us are under repair

Russian Su-34 (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

The Russian army still has about 100 Su-35 multipurpose fighters, more than 100 Su-34 fighter-bombers, as well as seven A-50U long-range radar detection and guidance aircraft, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in response to a request from ArmyInform.

Military intelligence reported that three A-50U aircraft are under repair, and Moscow is also trying to modernize them.

According to intelligence data, work is being carried out at the facilities of Taganrog Beriev Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex and the Aviastar Aircraft Plant in Ulyanovsk.

On February 29, the Defense Forces shot down three Russian planes. In the morning it became known that one Russian fighter-bomber Su-34 was shot down on the eastern axis. Oleschuk later stated that the Armed Forces shot down two more Su-34s near Avdiivka and Mariupol.

On March 1, a Russian plane was shot down near Mariupol, which was trying to hit Ukrainian positions with guided aerial bombs.

On March 2, Air Force soldiers attacked two more Russian warplanes.