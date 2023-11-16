Ukraine leverages AI in search for thousands of missing Ukrainian citizens – commissioner

Ukraine uses artificial intelligence technology to search for missing persons during the Russo-Ukrainian war, Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets announced at the EquAllity Hackaton event on the occasion of the International Day for Tolerance.

Lubinets explained that artificial intelligence recognizes faces and helps in the search for missing citizens of Ukraine during the war.

According to him, Ukraine is also working on the use of artificial intelligence in other areas:

→ The National Association of Lawyers of Ukraine launched the Working Group on Legal Regulation of Artificial Intelligence;

→ The Ministry of Digital Transformation organizes strategic sessions "Creating a legal framework for an artificial institute in Ukraine";

→ Discussions of other projects regarding threats to privacy and cyber security, disinformation, and increased privacy intrusions are ongoing.

"It should not be forgotten that the purpose of artificial intelligence is primarily to promote the development of the human, society, and the state. And taking into account the interests, rights and freedoms of the human should be the most important thing in this area," he said.

On August 7, 2023, Ukraine returned home another 22 Ukrainian soldiers from captivity.

On August 25, the head of Defense Intelligence stated that Ukraine has "much less" exchange fund than Russia, because in the first days of the large-scale invasion, the Russian Federation took a "terrible number" of hostages, including civilians.

As of September 2023, 15,000 Ukrainian service members and 11,000 civilians are considered missing under special circumstances.

