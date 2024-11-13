One casualty, destroyed building, fire after Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos

Photo: SES

A Russian missile strike in the Kyiv region has resulted in one person being injured, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Additionally, the attack destroyed a building, causing a fire in the Brovary district of the region.

The injured person received assistance from emergency medical services.

Rescuers extinguished the fire.

On Wednesday morning, the aggressor launched a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv for the first time in 73 days. No damage has been reported in the city so far.

Russia has been regularly attacking Kyiv with Shahed drones, with the last such attack occurring on November 10. Recently, the enemy has started changing its tactics for using drones, and the Defense Forces are responding accordingly to the new challenges, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, commenting on the attack.