One of pilots dies during crash of Russian Tu-22M3 bomber in Siberia

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred during a planned training flight

As a result of the plane crash of the Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, one of the pilots died. It happened on August 15 in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast, announced regional governor Igor Kobzev.

According to him, the rest of the pilots sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity and were hospitalized. Work at the accident site continued throughout the night.

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred during a planned training flight. A bomber belonging to the Russian Air Force crashed near the air base.

Several crew members were on board the plane at the time of the incident. The causes of the disaster are still unknown, a special commission is working at the scene to investigate the circumstances, Kobzev said.

The Russians use such Tu-22M3 bombers to launch missile strikes on Ukraine.

On July 27, a Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Russia.