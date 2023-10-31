UN report confirms 59 Ukrainian civilians killed in Kharkiv Oblast village missile attack

The monitoring mission of the United Nations confirmed that Russia was responsible for the misisle attack on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, which took the lives of 59 people, reads the relevant report.

The document states that as a result of a missile attack on a civilian facility in the village on October 5, 59 people who were present at the wake were killed.

The victims were 36 women, 22 men and an eight-year-old boy. All of them are civilians. After the funeral of a local resident who was a soldier of the Armed Forces, people gathered in a cafe for a memorial service. The explosion completely destroyed the facility.

The UN said there were "reasonable grounds to believe that the missile was launched by Russian armed forces, and that there was no indication of military personnel or any other legitimate military targets at or adjacent to the café at the time of the attack."

The report said that "the Russian armed forces either failed to do everything feasible to verify that the target was a military objective, or deliberately targeted civilians or civilian objects."

Any scenario would be a violation of international humanitarian law, the UN added.

On October 5, around 1:25 p.m., the Russian military targeted a cafe in Hroza, where a memorial service was held for a fallen serviceman, as a result of which 59 people died. Only 330 people lived in the village, at the time of the attack there were about 100. The regional prosecutor's office published a video with the consequences of the attack.

On October 11, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine announced that local Volodymyr and Dmytro Mamon spotted the Russian missile attack on Hroza. Volodymyr Mamon found out from his fellow villagers who "exactly" will be at the wake, where and when they will be, and then passed the data on to his Russian handlers. Dmytro told his wife about his brother's involvement in the attack on Hroza and asked not to tell anyone about it.

According to journalists, during the occupation of the region, the Mamon brothers sided with the Russian Federation, handed over ATO soldiers and Ukrainian military positions to the enemyw.

