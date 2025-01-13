The special operation involving Ukraine's military intelligence (DIU), the Unmanned Systems Forces, and other defense units took place on January 8

In Saratov Oblast, six days after the Ukrainian drone attack on the Kombinat Kristall oil depot in Engels, open flames were finally extinguished, according to Saratov Governor Roman Busargin.

"Overnight, an open fire at the industrial site in Engels was fully contained. Thanks to all emergency service staff, rescuers, and other specialists who have been working on-site around the clock," he wrote.

The governor added that firefighting efforts are still ongoing.





