Operation Midas. Police open investigation into possible surveillance of journalists

Defendants in the NABU case on corruption in the energy sector collected data on media workers, this fact will be investigated by the National Police

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Photo: MP's Facebook account)

The Kyiv police have opened a criminal investigation into possible surveillance of journalists by the defendants in the energy corruption case. About this reported chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn published a response to his deputy's appeal.

The head of the National Police provided a response to the MP Ivan Vyhivskyi. The statement said that the police had reviewed an appeal regarding the possible illegal dissemination of personal data of journalists by members of a criminal organization investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau as part of Operation Midas.

The Investigation Department of the Solomyansky Police Department in Kyiv has opened a criminal investigation into the violation of privacy.

The pre-trial investigation in this criminal proceeding is ongoing.

"Opening proceedings is the only correct reaction of law enforcement agencies. I am keeping my finger on the pulse. More will follow," commented Yurchyshyn.

On November 25, 2025, the NABU reported that defendants in the case the SBU had information on 527 people, including ministers, media professionals, detectives and employees, regarding corruption in the energy sector.

On December 15, Yurchyshyn reported that persons involved in the operation "Midas had references to seven journalists and two media professionals who had already died.